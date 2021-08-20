A fundraising campaign has been launched to secure the future of a north Pembrokeshire club teaching lifesaving skills to local youngsters.

Newport Surf Lifesaving Club (NSLSC) headquarters stands at the entrance to Newport Sands.

Built by the local community in the 1980s, the purpose-built premises, where club members meet and train, is now in urgent need of refurbishment. The club has launched a Just Giving page in an attempt to raise £35,000 funds towards the cost of repairs to ensure the building remains fit for purpose.

Since the club's establishment in 1970, NSLSC volunteer coaches have been training young members of the community in water safety, lifesaving, first aid and resuscitation, enabling them to gain valuable skills in a family friendly and fun environment.

The club currently has around 80 members from the age of seven upwards. Training takes place throughout the year, with beach activities from May until October and pool training in Fishguard Leisure Centre during the winter months.

Many members achieve a nationally recognised lifeguarding qualification and go on to become the RNLI beach lifeguard, providing a vital service during the summer months.

NSLSC is a registered charity, run entirely by volunteers and reliant on donations for funding, it is affiliated to the Surf Life Saving Association of Wales and the Royal Lifesaving Society.

NSLSC Secretary, Ro Rogers said: "We would be very grateful to anyone who is able to give to our fundraising appeal, to help us on our way to improving our premises and to secure our club's future.

"Through our activity programme, our members build confidence, make lasting friendships, keep fit and learn to appreciate their environment, whilst learning important new life skills."

HYPERLINKS

Donations can be made page at newportslsc.org.uk/support-us and via Just Giving at justgiving.com/campaign/newportslsc-clubhouse-appeal.

There is also a donation point at the clubhouse at Newport Beach.