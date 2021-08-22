PUBLIC Health Wales has issued a reminder of the risk of Coronavirus transmission at mass gatherings and large events as 'festival season' gets under way.

With cultural festivals, sports events and other mass gatherings restarting following restrictions being eased, Public Health Wales is keen to reiterate that Covid has not gone away.

Dr Eleri Davies, an Incident Director at Public Health Wales, says it is important that attendees take precautions to avoid the transmission of the virus.

“As restrictions ease across the UK, and festivals and other mass gatherings start again, we’re aware that many people will want to attend and enjoy them after many months being unable to do so," she said.

“As expected following the move to Alert Level 0, case rates in Wales have risen and are currently over 200 cases per 100,000.

“While the vaccination programme has reduced the levels of hospitalisation and fatalities, the virus is still circulating in our communities.

“There are several measures that people can take in order to reduce the possibility of transmitting the virus.

“Firstly, please take up your offer of a vaccination when you receive it, as this is the best way of preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“In addition, if you have symptoms of Covid then please get a PCR test, by calling 119 or going to the website, and self-isolate until you get the results.

"You should not attend a festival or other mass gathering event if you have symptoms.

“People should also consider carefully if it is sensible to attend these events if a close contact has tested positive for Covid, and ensure that you get a PCR test on days two and eight.

“When you’re at the event, hand hygiene, face coverings and social distancing are still effective measures to prevent transmission of the virus.”