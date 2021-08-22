An exciting new project, which encourages people to engage more with nature has been launched by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Look Wild is a project spanning all 15 UK National Parks and is the biggest citizen science project to date, involving all 15 parks.

Using the free iNaturalist nature identification app, members of the public are being asked to the record plants, animals and insects they see when out and about.

National Park Discovery Ranger Tom Moses said: “We are delighted to take part in this National Parks UK project, which aims to help people enjoy and connect with nature, while supporting conservation.

“Many don’t realise the importance of recording wildlife sightings in our fight against biodiversity loss – if the scientists know what is out there, they are better able to help us all look after it.

"The apps are great fun to use, enabling you to build up your own collection of sightings, complete challenges and identify any plants and animals you’re not familiar with.

“For families and children, or in fact for anyone taking part it’s a brilliant way to turn a walk into an adventure, to help with wellbeing and to help turn around the ‘nature-disconnectedness’ seen in recent years.

"Sightings can be recorded anywhere, even in your garden or local green spaces – it all helps.”

For more information on downloading the app, search the Look Wild project on the National Parks UK website.