A DISPLAY of the history of flooding in Llechryd is to be held in St Tydfil’s Church in the village from Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) until Saturday, September 4, from 2pm-5pm each day.
The event is billed as: “"A display of photographs, maps, and other records of how yesterday's mistakes and greed affect us today."
The flooding of the River Teifi at Llechryd has worsened in frequency and height since the late 18th century, culminating in an all-time record height in November 2018 which has recently been approached again.
The display has been curated by Colin Lewis, who said: “Climate change is now making things worse, but the underlying cause is to be found two hundred years ago.
“The floods have caused great distress to many people. It is hoped that this display will show their cause and illustrate the financial and legal reasons which are preventing the situation from being improved.”
A strawberry cream tea will also be available on the Bank Holiday Monday, with funds going to the Manordeifi Group of Churches.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.