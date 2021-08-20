AN ART exhibition with a selection of work to suit all tastes is currently being held in the beautiful, historic Tregwynt Mansion in north Pembrokeshire.
Fishguard Arts Society's summer show, Celebration. Dathliad, is open 11am - 5pm everyday up to and including the August 31.
The eclectic exhibition includes pieces by both renowned professional artists and amateurs. This sharing of wall space makes for a visually exciting exhibition of discovery in the historic Tregwynt ballroom with painters, photographers sculptors, ceramicists and others taking part in the society's first major exhibition in two years.
The exhibition also offers big prizes to exhibiting artists; there is a 1st prize of £750, a people's prize of £150 and a younger artist's prize of £150. Winners will be announced shortly.
