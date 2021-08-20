Police officers in Pembroke Dock are appealing for information about an investigation regarding a window smashed in the town in early August.

The window which was smashed was at Citizen's Advice Bureau on Meyrick Street in Pembroke Dock.

The damage happened overnight between 1am and 2am on Sunday, August 1.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information is asked to report by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101."