Two centres in Pembrokeshire will be hosting blood donating sessions in the next week, on Monday and Thursday.

Letterston Memorial Hall will be hosting donations on Monday, August 23, while Crymych Leisure Centre will be doing the same on Thursday, August 26.

Donating blood has been popular across Pembrokeshire at many centres this year, throughout summer and even further back.

Further events to donate blood in Pembrokeshire throughout September will be available at Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke, Tenby and Letterston.