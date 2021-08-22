Fundraiser Gwyndaf Lewis, from Efailwen, who raised a massive £37,000 last year for Glangwili Hospital in memory of his mum, Undeg, after she sadly died from COVID-19, has put his running shorts back on to raise more funds.
This time around, Gwyndaf, 26, ran and cycled 96 miles in three days, around all the YFC clubs in Pembrokeshire, raising £2,258, which was shared between the Intensive Care Unit at Glangwili Hospital and the YFC.
In total, Gwyndaf has raised an amazing £38,388 for the Intensive Care Unit in the last 12 months in memory of his mother, who was just 59 when she passed.
Gwyndaf is seen presenting a cheque of £1,043.63 to Senior Sister Tammy and Nurse Caitlin Cadwalder.
Gwyndaf said: “Every year, I take on a number of challenges to raise much-needed funds for different charities close to my heart.
“This time, I set myself the challenge of cycling and running around the 12 Pembrokeshire YFC clubs.
“I’m so pleased to have raised so much money for the Intensive Care Unit at Glangwili, where the staff gave my mam such good care.
“This is such a caring community that we live in, both Efailwen and nearby Crymych.
"The support I have received has been unbelievable.”
Senior Sister Tammy Bowen, of the ICU at Glangwili Hospital, said: “We would like to thank Gwyndaf for all his incredible fundraising activities over the last year. The money that he has raised will help towards funding for the patients in ITU. We can’t thank him enough for his generosity and dedication.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.