It's exactly 12 months since my TRM was transferred from the Milford Merc to the WT, and thanks to the loyal few who enjoy it, I'm delighted to still be here.

One regular reader is my old Grammar School chum Graham Clarke, who has once again been recalling his early days in Milford (WARNING: Contains some content some may find upsetting).

"Hi Jeff, luckily this year we seem to be spending more time at Newgale, and it sent me thinking back 60 or so years, about what we used to do to earn some pocket money.

I've jotted a few thoughts down of working on the farm and on the docks, although, during this time, I was delivering Sunday newspapers as well, 'earning a crust.'

"During the summer months, it was quite normal for teenagers to join the hundreds of housewives working on the land, picking early potatoes. I duly joined up and found myself working for Little Haven Farms. Going off early in the morning (for a teenager), with my little duffle bag containing my sandwiches (always tomato as they did not dry up in the field), and a full bottle of Corona limeade. It always seemed to be very hot, and with bending over to pick the potatoes, your shirt tended to end up round your shoulders. My back soon became very brown. On the way home, the little duffle bag was full of potatoes, and the empty bottle was carried separately (3d back on the bottle) to maximise the take home.

I soon progressed from picking to being on the scales, weighing the sacks. It was then a short stride to loading the lorries, all manually loaded, no machines in those days.

It's surprising how many extra sacks you could hide amongst the rows as a freebie for the driver.

As well as picking potatoes, I had one day picking blackcurrants. This gave me more back ache than the potatoes, as there was no rest waiting for the tractor to come to the next drill.

Plus the bushes were not very accessible due to the growth of weeds through them, including nettles.

I also spent a couple of days setting the potatoes. It was somewhere in the north of the county and it felt like mid-winter. We froze.

Another time we helped the shepherd, and moved a flock of sheep from Little Haven to Mabbs Gate near St Ishmaels. It was a pleasant five-mile walk on a sunny day.

I also worked on the turkeys at the farm. They started with over 1,000 tiny chicks in a huge barn, and as they grew, they were put into separate pens with fewer birds birds, until the final pen was about five yards by five yards and held about 10 birds. These were eventually walked into the processing plant, where they came out in a box labelled 'Wonderbreast Turkey.'

The worst part of this job was clearing out the big barn, where the turkeys were first held.

It was about six inches deep in straw which contained all the waste from the turkeys for 10 weeks, and many dead bodies. This all had to be shovelled into a trailer to be taken away.

The smell of ammonia was enough to make you take a break every 10 minutes.

When empty, the barn was washed and ready for the next intake. Some of the turkeys were so big in the end, they could not walk to their destiny, and had to be carried on the docks.

Other times I worked for Peter Wright, in his smokehouse and freezer. This may seem an odd combination but one side of the building was for the wet fish. this gave way to the smoke chimneys in the middle, and behind these was the preparation area for the freezers.

The smoking was principally herring. After they were split and gutted they were dipped in a coloured solution. It was then my job to hang these onto hooks sticking out from wooden poles about four feet long. When the pole was full, it was then hung in the chimney.

It meant climbing up to reach the top rows, and no matter how careful you were, you always got dripped on. Once they were all in, the fire was lit in the bottom, and smoking would continue all night. When things had cooled down it was once again into the chimney to extract the kippers.

The frozen food side was easier, but uncomfortable in a different way. The product here was scampi, or more particularly, Dublin Bay prawns. Once these had been shelled by the ladies in the wet fish side, they came through to the freezer. They were laid out on greaseproof paper and placed into the freezer. Once frozen they were brought out, immersed in water, laid out on greaseproof paper and placed back in the freezer. This repeated twice more and after the last immersion and freezing they were taken off the greaseproof and bagged."

I'm grateful to Graham, and it reminded me that I, too, went 'spud bashing,' picking and setting, but it's the recollection of a 'tree planting' venture in the late 1950s that stays with me.

Six of us from the Crescent, on a warm Saturday, each seeking our fortune, found ourselves bundled into the back of a rusty, rickety van, to be transported to 'somewhere in the Pembroke area.' We had no family car, so my travelling experience was virtually nil.

Getting there by road, it was long before the Cleddau Bridge was built. It seemed to take hours and when we arrived at the site. I still didn't have a clue where we were.

A huge, Sgt Major type man barked instructions at us. We'd be paid by results etc etc.

It wasn't hard graft, just extremely slow going, and soon we realised just how many trees we'd need to plant before we'd earn enough to go to the Astoria matinee, let alone get a bag of faggot and chips on the way home.

It was almost 12 hours from the time we'd set off in the morning, to when the bone-shaking van dropped us back on the Rath, with the results of the guaranteed 'get rich quick' tree planting scheme jangling in my pocket. When I got home my mother put a huge plate of bacon, egg, fried bread and tinned tomatoes in front of me (my favourite meal).

"How did you get on?" she asked. I dipped a slice of bare bread into the tomato juice, and fumbled in my pocket. How she kept a straight face I'll never know as I laid my day's earnings on the table, the princely sum of 6s 6d!

This week's pic is for Graham, it's the Fish Tades Restaurant which provided refreshment for workers from all over the docks from the early 1900s until it's closure in 1970. 'Doctor Tom' Prickett was its first manager, succeeded by his son Jack, then Jack's son Kenny.

And for our TRM teaser lovers: 14 of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls nor wear a blue shirt. If five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts, how many kids are there in the class?

That's your lot. Included in next week's TRM there'll be a local boxing query from ex Milfordian, Oliver Harries.

I leave you this thought from Mae West: "You're never too old to become younger."

Take care, stay safe.