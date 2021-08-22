With Wales busier than ever this summer, themed treasure trails are ways of exploring the country's beauty which is hidden from many tourists.
The trails usually take around two hours to complete, with one in Pembrokeshire and several to do in Dyfed and Powys.
The treasure trails, which are often close to cafes, shops and restaurants, have many themes including treasure hunt, spy mission or detective mystery.
Several of the trails include:
- Aberaeron, Dyfed (2 miles, 2 hours)
- New Quay, Dyfed (2.5 miles, 2 hours)
- Rhayader, Powys (1.5 miles, 2 hours)
- Newport, Pembrokeshire (2.5 miles, 3 hours)
- Llandeilo, Dyfed (1.5 miles, 2 hours)
To see all the trails, and for a guided booklet for each one, visit treasuretrails.co.uk
