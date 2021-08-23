A new friendship group will be starting in September in Milford Haven at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre.

The first group session will take place on Wednesday, September 8 between 2pm and 4pm.

After that, the sessions will become a regular occurrence, taking place on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

The price for the session is £2 which includes tea, coffee and biscuits.

The first session on September 8 will be discussing activities for the group to do in future sessions.