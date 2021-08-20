A MAN has been handed a suspended prison sentence after breaching a restraining order and committing assault.

Rennie Edwards, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, was charged with harassment on July 24 after breaching a restraining order. On the same day he also committed two assaults.

Fifty-three-year-old Edwards pleaded guilty to all three charges on July 26.

He was handed a four month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, at the town’s magistrates’ court on August 18.

Edward’s sentence was suspended - because of the prospect of rehabilitation after he was given a programme of alcohol treatment - to last 24 months.

He was also made to pay compensation of £75, £85 in prosecution costs and a surcharge of £128.