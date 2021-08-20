A MAN has been handed a suspended prison sentence after breaching a restraining order and committing assault.
Rennie Edwards, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, was charged with harassment on July 24 after breaching a restraining order. On the same day he also committed two assaults.
Fifty-three-year-old Edwards pleaded guilty to all three charges on July 26.
He was handed a four month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, at the town’s magistrates’ court on August 18.
Edward’s sentence was suspended - because of the prospect of rehabilitation after he was given a programme of alcohol treatment - to last 24 months.
He was also made to pay compensation of £75, £85 in prosecution costs and a surcharge of £128.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.