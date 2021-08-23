Milford Marina has been spending all of 2021 celebrating its 30th anniversary, and a new limited-edition flag is just the latest celebration.
The burgee flags are a limited-edition to celebrate 30 years of the marina, and are available for all berth holders to collect from the Marina Office on the waterfront.
The marina has already celebrated 30 years since the Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race in July, as well as collecting stories from berth holders and publicising the history of each building along the waterfront.
Now, the flags are just the latest, with over four months of anniversary-celebrating left to do.
