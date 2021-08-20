IN what is something of the end of an era, after over thirty years serving the people of Haverfordwest, a family-run watch shop has been forced to close.

‘Time Is’, located on the Courtyard, has shut its doors due to a melting pot of circumstances which included the pandemic, lease contracts and one of the owners becoming ill.

When speaking to owner Sandra Davies, it was with a sense of what could have been as she explained issue after issue meant the store could no longer go on.

"It’s heart breaking," said Sandra. "Our lease was 38 years after relocating out to the courtyard shops and that was fine because we had good business, but circumstances have forced us to close."

Sandra explained that concerns over how viable it is to run a family business now, along with fears of being locked into a long term shop lease led to the family deciding to call it a day, however the main reason for Time Is closing is that Sandra’s husband Reg has be taken ill.

With over 500 reactions of Facebook, Time Is wrote: "We are heartened at the support we have seen over the last four decades, especially lately which has been an uneasy time for everyone."

Sandra was open to keeping the store going if they had been offered a one year lease, however she couldn’t commit to locking into five years.

Now the store closes with discussions over whether to turn the floor space into four separate shops.

For Sandra and Reg retirement beckons, whilst son Greg, who worked with his parents, will now go it alone running an engraving business from home.

“We thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Sandra. “Our customers were not just customers they were friends. We built up a very family orientated business.

“We are so sorry that we have had to retire. We loved what we did and thank everyone for all their business. Hopefully I will bump into them when I am shopping.”

If you have any memories of Time Is, or wish to send a farewell to the family, let us know at the Western Telegraph's Haverfordwest News Facebook group.