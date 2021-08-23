In its first year, a free hazard at sea app and website for skippers has had over 70,000 hazard alerts issued.

Skippers are being urged to download the 'Kingfisher Bulletin' app, designed to alert them to hazards at sea and offshore activities.

The website and app share information about offshore hazards and activities, alerting fishermen so they can work safely around them.

The online service allows skippers to create personal alerts and receive instant updates via email, SMS or app notifications for the sea areas they are interested in.

Both the website and app are available to the fishing industry for free. Funding comes from various sources including The Crown Estate, Fisheries Legacy Trust Company Services Limited and British Marine Aggregate Producers Association.

Matthew Frow, Kingfisher information manager at Seafish, of which Kingfisher belongs to, said: “In its first year the new Kingfisher Bulletin has delivered more than 70,000 hazard alerts to users. The app for IOS and Android is continually being updated and I’d encourage all fishers to download it to their phone or tablet and set up personal alerts.”

Bernie Bennett, oil and gas UK fisheries support co-ordinator said: “Having just used this myself to make a hazard notification, I can confirm that the system is both easy and quick to use. It gets information to the users so quickly and is a significant step forward to ensuring fishermen are promptly notified of hazards, thus reducing risk and improving safety.”

Access the Kingfisher Bulletin website at www.kingfisherbulletin.org or download the app for a mobile device from the App Store or Google Play.

For further information contact Matthew Frow on matthew.frow@seafish.co.uk or 01472 252336.