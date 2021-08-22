Bosherston and District Art Group is hosting an art exhibition from Saturday, August 28, to Sunday, September 12.
The exhibition at Bosherston Village Hall, A Brush with the Coast, takes place from 10am-5pm daily, and entry is free.
Formed in 2007 Bosherston and District Art Group is a diverse group of artists from the surrounding villages who meet in the church hall on Wednesday afternoons from late September through to April.
Interesting subject matter is easy to find along this stunning stretch of coast but paintings in the exhibition cover an eclectic mix of other topics ranging from wildlife and still life to machinery, climbing and cave exploration.
Group members have exhibited their work as far afield as Buxton Museum, Wells Museum, St David’s Hall and The Mall Gallery and have appeared on TV in Channel 4’s Watercolour Challenge and BBC’s Inside Out.
For more details about Bosherston and District Art Group, the exhibition and how to join us contact dudleyjjones@btinternet.com or call 01646 661202 mob 07483 282023.
