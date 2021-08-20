AFTER almost a year and a half of closures and restrictions Pembrokeshire wargaming is back in action.
The last official games night - the club's first - was hosted in February 2020 but now the club has announced it is back.
Pembrokeshire wargaming is a great way to meet friendly like-minded people, challenge yourself and start a new hobby.
Club organiser Liam Boulcott said he was delighted to see some of the regulars return and even a few new faces.
"It has been hard to create a new space to enjoy our favourite hobby," said Liam.
"Even now I think people are still a bit hesitant to get back out and about, but we just want to let people know we are here and more than happy to introduce and teach others about tabletop games."
The club is run on Thursdays at Merlins Bridge Community centre and both new and old players alike are welcome.
Taster games are also available.
You can find out more about the group and the event nights on their Facebook page.
