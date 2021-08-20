There have been reports of a van overturned after an incident by the B4329 between Haverfordwest and Cardigan, which police officers have attended.

The incident is believed to have involved a red van, which ended up on its side after turning round a corner, and silver family car with a dog in a cage in the back.

Police officers are at the scene, but a comment from Dyfed-Powys Police has not been received yet.