There have been reports of a van overturned after an incident by the B4329 between Haverfordwest and Cardigan, which police officers have attended.
The incident is believed to have involved a red van, which ended up on its side after turning round a corner, and silver family car with a dog in a cage in the back.
Police officers are at the scene, but a comment from Dyfed-Powys Police has not been received yet.
