Pembrokeshire County Council is urging continued vigilance from the public in defence of Covid-19.
Last week saw a rise in cases, and last week’s call to be responsible when out in clubs and licensed premises is still advised from the county council.
There continues to be an increase in Covid-19 cases linked with the easement of restrictions.
Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure, transport & environment said: "Last week we reported an increase in Covid cases linked with the easement of restrictions.
"We are continuing to see elevated levels of cases. We appreciate that many people are enjoying being out and about enjoying the hospitality scene and nightlife. But please – just take care and maintain social distancing wherever possible, wear masks indoors, follow good hand hygiene and get tested."
Pembrokeshire County Council is urging people to get vaccinated if they have not already at either of the county's mass vaccination centres.
More information on the mass vaccination centres in Pembrokeshire are available at:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.