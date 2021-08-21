There have been reports of police activity occurring near Fort Road in Pembroke Dock on the morning of Friday, August 20, with unconfirmed reports of a body being discovered.
However, we are yet to receive official confirmation on the events from both Dyfed-Powys Police and Wales Ambulance Service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.