After 18 months, the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be reopening on Wednesday, September 1, with a full programme for cinema and live broadcasts throughout September.

The cinema programme includes recent releases including Cruella, Fast and Furious 9, Peter Rabbit 2, The Suicide Squad, Dream Horse and The Father.

Later in September, the Torch will be screening Marvel’s Shang Chi, People Just Do Nothing Big In Japan and Free Guy.

The live broadcast offering includes Andre Rieu’s Together Again and the National Theatre Live’s Follies and Romeo and Juliet.

As a thank you to the community for support and loyalty, all cinema tickets will be priced at £5 per ticket and live broadcasts will be priced at £10 per ticket for all September screenings.

Socially distanced seating will remain in place throughout September as well as other Covid-19 regulations including wearing a face mask unless eating or drinking, hand sanitiser and pre-bookings.

Executive director of the Torch Theatre, Benjamin Lloyd, said: “These past months have been incredibly painful and isolating for so many, and this has been made worse by the loss of communal experience and expression throughout lockdown.

"Whilst the Torch has carried on our support of community groups, classes and our youth theatre, online and behind closed doors, nothing is the same without our audiences inhabiting the building and so we are beyond thrilled to announce our public reopening with a trademark rich, varied and inclusive programme from Wednesday, September 1.”

The main bar spaces and Café Torch will remain closed initially, but will reopen later in the year as the Torch phases in different parts of its operations coinciding with the lifting of social distance restrictions.

The Torch Theatre Company Productions will return to the stage from October starting with Angel, a play inspired by the true story of a female Kurdish freedom fighter who fought against ISIS insurgents in Syria.

Also from October, the Torch will welcome 'One World: An Exhibition from the Penally Camp Artists' and a specially curated exhibition will be held to celebrate the people and places of Pembrokeshire that feature in the Pembrokeshire Story project.

Cinderella is also scheduled to take place this December with Dion Davies, and Dave Ainsworth so far confirmed to star.

Furthermore, all community groups will be returning to the Torch in person from September, including the cradle choir, mother and baby groups and arts care disability movement classes.

Both the Torch Youth Theatre and the Torch Voices Choir will return later in the autumn.

Tickets are now on sale for the Torch's autumn programme, and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or at the box office on 01646 695267.