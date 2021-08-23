Police officers in Milford Haven are currently appealing for anybody who has information regarding an ongoing investigation.
The investigation is concerning criminal damage to a boat that is moored at the Pill in the town.
The damage was caused at some point between Sunday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 18.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you have any information regarding this or witnessed it, please contact PC 946 on 101."
