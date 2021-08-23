The Pembrokeshire Harriers enjoyed a superb weekend of athletics as the Welsh Junior Championships returned, with twelve medals over the two days for the club.
Held at the Newport International Sports Village, the Harriers' 12 podium places included six gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.
Those to take titles were Dafydd Pawlett, who triumphed in his shot putt event, while Lucy Wintle completed a double by winning both the 300m and 300m hurdles.
Ella Wintle was crowned 800m champion and Gracie Griffiths prevailed in the 3km walk.
Mike Jenkins also struck gold in the discuss.
"It was amazing to watch," said Wayne Griffiths, one of the coaches at the Harriers.
"Between the two days there were 12 podium finishes, a host of personal bests, and lots of happy athletes."
Griffiths added that it was great for the club to be competing again, and last month Rhys Llewellyn, the Wintle pair, Pawlett and Griffiths were all selected in the national squad having come through the Welsh Schools' trials.
