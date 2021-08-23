National Theatre Wales has announced the tour dates for our 'Go Tell The Bees' outdoor screenings, in three locations across Pembrokeshire.
Starring a whole host of familiar county faces and made by over 400 contributors, Go Tell The Bees showcases a wealth of talent with a backdrop of 30 stunning locations.
Following the success of the opening weekend in Manorbier Castle, and the lifting of some Covid restrictions, the film will be shared with larger audiences, across Pembrokeshire during September.
Developed over four years, and inspired by the 25th anniversary of the Sea Empress disaster, Go Tell the Bees that tells the story of our connection with the natural world and with each other.
The trailer is available at https://www.nationaltheatrewales.org/ntw_shows/go-tell-the-bees/#trailer
The film will be shown at:
- Pembroke Castle on September 3 - doors open 7:30pm
- Bubbleton Farm (near Tenby) on September 10 - doors open 7:30pm
- Pencarnan Farm (near St Davids) September 17 - doors open 7:30pm
The film will be accompanied by an installation of artwork, stories and poetry created by over 500 local schoolchildren and 35 artists.
Further entertainment includes a documentary 'Sea Empress 25,' as well as live performances from local choirs and introduction to the project from cast member and storyteller Phil Okwedy.
All screenings will also be subtitled.
Ticket prices range from £3 to £10 and are available at https://www.nationaltheatrewales.org/ntw_shows/go-tell-the-bees/
