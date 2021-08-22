Haverfordwest County have signed highly-rated striker Alhagi Touray Sisay, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old signed a deal last week that will see him play his football at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.

Touray Sisay is the sixth new signing of the summer and has Cymru Premier and English Football League experience.

“I am delighted that we have managed to attract a player of Touray’s ability to the club,” said manager Wayne Jones.

“He is six foot four, has a good touch, and has a good footballing mind.

“He is strong and most importantly he scores goals. He has been on the professional circuit and is keen to get going.

“Finding a big nine these days ain’t easy, but I have no doubt that the Bluebirds fans will be excited to see him play."

Touray Sisay began his career in Spain, featuring for CF Santvicentí in the seventh tier, where he scored 35 goals in 31 games in 2018.

After a brief spell with Ramsgate, before moving to Aberystwyth Town, where scored four goals in five league games.

He was soon snapped up by then League Two club Grimsby Town, who were managed by Ian Holloway at the time.

The Spaniard made two senior competitive appearances for the Mariners, before going on loan to Cleethorpes Town.

Haverfordwest have already signed Swansea City Under-23s winger Mason Jones-Thomas on a one-year deal, who linked up again with ex-Swans coach Gary ‘Waggy’ Richards this summer.

The Bluebirds have also brought in goalkeeper Lee Idzi from Barry Town United, defender Kyle Patten from Barry Town, midfielder Henry Jones from Bala Town, and right-back Dylan Rees from Cardiff Met.

Chairman Rob Edwards, writing in his matchday programme notes, said that he believed the Bluebirds have assembled a squad capable of pushing for a top six spot this season.

"On the pitch, after a disappointing end to the season, we strengthened the areas we needed, and welcome Dylan Rees, Henry Jones, Kyle Patten, Lee Idzi (again), Mason Jones-Thomas, and Alhagi Touray Sisay.

"All provide something missing this season and will complement a great group of players from last season, of which we retained a large number of, including Jazz Richards.

"Jazz, despite injuries last season limiting his involvement, was a big character around the dressing room and made a big impact off the pitch, as well as on it, and look forward to an injury-free campaign from him.

"Last season we were vocal about finishing 10th and above, and I am delighted we reached this target.

"This season, with the investment on the pitch our expectations are higher, and a top 6 spot is the aim we have set ourselves.

"With the ability we have, and the characters we have in the dressing room, this is certainly achievable."

* Meanwhile Haverfordwest County AFC will welcome minnows Brecon Corries to the Bridge Meadow in round two of the Welsh Cup in September.

The Mid Wales League East outfit beat Caerau Ely 8-3 at Cwrt-yr-Ala Road in the previous round.

They Corries, who play in the fourth tier, have also beaten Carno and Llandrindod Wells in the qualifying rounds