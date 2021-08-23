A Fishguard vet is swimming from Newport to New Quay to raise funds for the Welsh children's cancer charity Latch.

Ryan Davies is hoping to raise £15,000 which would pay for an iPad for every child on the Rainbow Ward, the unit for children with cancer and leukaemia, at The Children's Hospital for Wales, Cardiff, for one year.

"This is especially important during the current Covid-19 pandemic so children can keep in contact with loved ones," said Ryan.

"Latch is an excellent charity and is in desperate need of funding," he added.

Ryan's big swim challenge kick started in Newport and will finish in New Quay, Ceredigion Beach on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The swim has been split into six stages, and Ryan has now completed five of these.

So far, he has swum a total of 23 miles, which is further than the English Channel or the equivalent of 1480 lengths of a 25m pool. During the swim he has done 25,000 strokes, swum in all sorts of conditions and even been stung in the face by a jellyfish.

"It's been really hard," he said. "Swimming on my own, it's brutal endurance. When it's rough it's just like getting smacked in the face, getting pushed around [by the elements]. It's just hanging in there."

Ryan is planning to complete the last eight miles of his swim on bank holiday weekend, starting from Llangrannog Beach and finishing at New Quay Beach on the afternoon of Sunday the 29th of August.

You can keep up to date with his progress via his live tracker

gtctrack.com/s/K8M7#live/assets.

To support Ryan's fundraising for Latch, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/latchseaswim.