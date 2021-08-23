A GROUP of Pembrokeshire women recently climbed Wales' three highest mountains in less than 24 hours to raise awareness and funds for Get the Boys a Lift (GTBAL).

The women's Welsh Three Peaks challenge started out as something that organiser Lucy Brazier decided she wanted to complete before she turned 40 last summer.

She didn't want to do it alone so got a group of women together who were up for the challenge. Covid meant a change in dates, but this summer the group of women, ranging in age from 32 to 55, completed the climb.

"We chose GTBAL as a local charity providing a mental health support café as it's such a worthwhile cause and we know that the money will go directly to people that need it in our community," said Lucy.

You can support the challenge and GTBAL by visiting justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lucy-brazier-3peakschallenge-gettheboysalift.

The women started climbing up Snowdon at 2am, their route illuminated by headtorches and glowsticks.

They finished the challenge in an impressive 21 hours and 40 minutes.

"Watching the mountains come alive as the dawn broke was an amazing experience," said Lucy.

"It was tough going towards the end. Most of us had moments of feeling unwell or exhausted during the challenge but the group pulled together and we motivated each other... as well as fueling ourselves with plenty of food and caffeine.

"The sleep deprivation towards the end was the hardest thing to deal with as well as sore aching limbs and feet but after some rest at our hotel we celebrated our triumph with a hearty meal and some celebratory drinks before heading home the next day. "

The women have smashed their original fundraising target, to raise £4,186 so far.

"We have raised over £4,000 which is quadruple what our original target was," said Lucy. "The support and donations received during and after our challenge was phenomenal and made it all the more worthwhile. We were very touched by all the words of support and donations we received.

"I am so proud of us all for such an achievement and am excited to officially hand over our cheque to GTBAL on the September 4. If anyone would like to add to the fund before then that would be amazing."