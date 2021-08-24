Art has been seen on Tenby North beach by the group Stand Up To Racism in support of Afghan citizens, saying that the refugees would be welcomed in Wales.
This was in response to the recent crisis in Afghanistan and the UK Government's plan to settle 20,000 Afghan refugees in Britain, including 5,000 this year.
The group said that it does not believe this is 'woefully inadequate,' and so arranged a meet-up to show that the members would welcome the refugees into Britain.
The group met up on Tenby North beach and showed some artwork skills, created by 'Choose Love Tenby.'
The artistic design said in big letters on the sand, 'Afghanistan' and 'Refugees welcome.'
A spokesperson said: "We say that Afghan refugees are welcome here, and call on the government to let in all Afghan refugees and stop returns."
