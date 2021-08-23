Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Friday, August 20, at approximately 5pm on the A478 near Penblewin, Narberth.
The collision involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and blue Daf cement mixer lorry. The female driver of the black Vauxhall Corsa sustained serious injuries, and was taken by Air Ambulance to hospital in Cardiff.
Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who was driving along the A478 between the Penblewin roundabout and Narberth at around the time of the incident.
Anyone with information that could help investigating officers PC 1176 Nelson or PC 1114 Garland is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210820-342.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.