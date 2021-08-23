A MAN was found to be nearly three times the legal drink-drive limit following a late-night crash in Pembrokeshire at the weekend.

The collision took place on the A477 at Llanteg on Saturday evening.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit officers charged the man with drink-driving after a breathalyser test showed a reading of 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35.

The driver was bailed to attend court in due course.

