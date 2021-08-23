A CLIFF faller was airlifted to hospital yesterday morning, Sunday August 22.
The incident took place at St Govans Head at around midday.
HM Coastguard St Govans was assisted by Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team and carried out a technical rope rescue.
While waiting for Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 924 from New Quay, Cornwall, a coastguard technician was lowered to the injured person to give first aid.
When the helicopter arrived, its paramedic was winched down to the casualty and, along with the coastguard officer, prepared the person for winching onboard the helicopter before transportation to hospital in Swansea for further treatment.
