Dyfed-Powys Police officers arrested a male driver on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drinks/drugs on Friday, August 20.
Police officers were called at approximately 4.30pm on the Friday afternoon after receiving reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision.
The collision took place on the B4329 New Inn to Woodstock road, near to the Tufton Arms pub.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that the male driver was 'taken to hospital by officers as a precaution, and subsequently released under investigation.'
After the police's involvement, the road was clear by approximately 6.10pm.
