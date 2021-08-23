Dyfed-Powys Police officers arrested a male driver on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drinks/drugs on Friday, August 20.

Police officers were called at approximately 4.30pm on the Friday afternoon after receiving reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

The collision took place on the B4329 New Inn to Woodstock road, near to the Tufton Arms pub.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that the male driver was 'taken to hospital by officers as a precaution, and subsequently released under investigation.'

After the police's involvement, the road was clear by approximately 6.10pm.