Milford Haven Round Table has announced that the Milford Haven Beer Festival will return bigger than ever before.
The 2021 Beer Festival will take place at Milford Waterfront on Saturday, September 18.
Tickets to the event cost £7.50, but a £20 entry includes one free limited-edition glass and eight drink tokens for the day.
The event, which is open to over 18s, begins at 12pm and ends at 10pm and includes ales, ciders, lagers, Prosecco, Pimm's, live music, constant DJ's and food stands.
