A recent fund has allowed positive living community enterprise Life Seeker CIC to launch a series of 'live well events' available for anyone in west Wales to access free of charge or at a subsidised rate.

The events are guided by a community survey and designed to reconnect and rebuild resilience in the community, get outside, have fun, learn new skills and do good work for others.

The activities also include invitations to events held by other organisations as part of a social gesture for those who may like to try an activity and would feel more confident attending as part of a group.

Invitations so far have included joining Choirs for Good workshops at Bridge Meadow Stadium in Haverfordwest, a virtual Find Peace with Food workshop, a walking photography workshop at Tenby harbour, a community gardening event at Dewis Acre and making wood seats for the newly refurbished community venue Haverhub.

These activities have been made possible by an award of £1,994 from Postcode Community Trust, and £992 from the Community Changemakers fund (South West Wales Connected Community Rail Partnership).

Sally Boyton, founder and CEO of Life Seeker CIC shares: "The Life Seeker team have been busy supporting the community in mostly digital form for several years and we are now delighted to be hosting these events at a time when people need uplifting the most.

"Our free resources including the positive living newspaper are funded by the reinvestment of the company’s trading income and to receive additional support from funders like this is a welcome boost, to enable us to increase our reach and positive social impact.

"We’re passionate about bringing more fun into people’s lives, encouraging them to take a little break from external thoughts and ongoing life stresses so they can benefit physically and mentally."

To find out more and reserve a place on future events, go to www.lifeseeker.wales/live-well-events