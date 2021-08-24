Pembrokeshire County Councillor Joshua Beynon has been included in the 2021 Pinc list, which consists of the most influential LGBT+ people in Wales over the past year.
Councillor Beynon ended up as number 30 on the list, which also included Owen Hurcum, the world's first non-binary mayor and writer Russell T Davies.
Councillor Beynon said: "Despite it being 2021, there are still many negative and backwards views towards members of the LGBTQ+ community.
"I hope this list inspires people to be the best version of themselves and celebrate their accomplishments and individuality.
"Thank you for nominating me and I will continue to fight for the rights of all as I have always done!"
