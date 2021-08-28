Sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society, nominations are open for the West Wales Health and Social Care Awards, and we would love to hear from you if you know a carer who has worked hard to enable someone to live an independent, safe and fulfilled life.

The Care Hero Award will recognise a West Wales carer who’s work has really made a difference to the every day lives of people in the region.

From fulltime live-in carers to social care workers, the work that this quiet army

of incredible, selfless people do is very special - and we know that they’ve been right on the front line during the last eighteen months, with many visiting homes and carrying out their duties even in the face of the fact that they could contract Covid-19.

Maybe their contribution is something as simple as taking someone for a walk each day, or popping in to vacuum and have a chat.

Perhaps the person you have in mind is a carer who provides in-home care to a friend or family member, or is perhaps a relative who provides full-time care for a loved one.

It’s these everyday stories of compassion and care that our judges want to hear about - which is why we need you to send us your nominations.

If you are a reader of the Western Telegraph, South Wales Guardian or the Tivy-side Advertiser way not head to our website and nominate your Care Hero for a 2021 West Wales Health and Care Award?

While you’re there, why not consider any other heroes you know for nomination in any of our other sixteen categories? .

Nominate your health and care heroes by heading

to the website: westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards

Nominations need to be received by September 22, 2021 to be considered, and winners will be announced towards the end of 2021.

We can’t wait to hear your stories.