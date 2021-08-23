Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for any information regarding an investigation of an assault which occurred in Pembroke Dock.
The assault was of a 48-year-old man and took place at approximately midnight on Sunday, August 15, at a property in Commercial Row.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The 48-year-old victim was in his ground floor flat on the corner of Commercial Row/Bush Street, when he heard a knock at the window.
"He went to open it and was pulled through it by an unknown man, who then proceeded to assault him. As a result he has sustained facial injuries, and a broken and dislocated arm. Police are appealing for witnesses.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210815-045. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."
