The Pembrokeshire County Council customer service centre at north wing, County Hall, Haverfordwest is to reopen next month on an appointment-only basis.

The council’s customer service centres (CSC) have been closed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020.

With limited resources available, CSC staff were redeployed to the test, trace and protect team as part of the pandemic response.

Although that work continues, north wing customer service centre will reopen on Monday, September 6, for those who have received appointments for housing-related matters.

Customers who arrive in person to the CSC will only be able to enter if they have received a housing-related appointment or if:

• They are unable to pay online or direct into a bank or post office

• They are vulnerable and in crisis

The CSC will operate between 9am and 12pm and 1pm to 4pm.

Covid-19 measures will be in place for anybody attending an appointment.

Cllr Neil Prior, cabinet member for transformation, said: “At this time our hard working contact centre staff remain very busy and I would like to remind customers who have queries about council services or issues they are facing, that information can often be found on the Council’s website at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/

“If you have not already done so, joining the council’s My Account service is easy to do and offers a wide range of services that can be accessed online. See https://myaccount.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/ for more information.”

No decision has yet been made on the re-opening of the CSC at Argyle Street.