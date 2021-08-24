A MAN has been arrested for a number of alleged crimes including criminal damage, theft and driving offences.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing confirmed that on August 22 the man was arrested after a callout in the Dreenhill area.
The road policing unit made a statement saying: "A man arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of criminal damage, theft and driving offences, following a call in the Dreenhill area yesterday afternoon.
"He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."
