A MAN has been arrested for a number of alleged crimes including criminal damage, theft and driving offences.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing confirmed that on August 22 the man was arrested after a callout in the Dreenhill area.

The road policing unit made a statement saying: "A man arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of criminal damage, theft and driving offences, following a call in the Dreenhill area yesterday afternoon.

"He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."