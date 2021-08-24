Dyfed-Powys Police has provided an update concerning the body of a man which was found off Fort Road in Pembroke Dock.
Police confirmed that the body was of a 61-year-old man, and that his death is not being treated by police as suspicious.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The death has been referred to HM Coroner, and next of kin have been informed."
