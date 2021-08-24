WHY did they have to spend so much time in mortal danger away from their families? That’s the question being asked by veterans of the war in Afghanistan, based here in Pembrokeshire.

Ex-servicemen, who are part of the VC Gallery project in Haverfordwest, are viewing the unfolding events involving the Taliban takeover with a sense of disappointment, confusion and anger as they try to work out what it was all for.

VC Gallery founder Barry John said that at least 20 ex-serving soldiers, who were deployed in the country, attend the project. Barry, who has been in contact with these former infantry soldiers, military logistics personnel and engineers, says these men and women feel the ‘legacy’ of their work has been let down after the withdrawal fiasco of American and British troops.

“The big question they are asking themselves is did we make a difference? Did we enhance the country?” said Barry.

“The amount of time we were made to spend away from our families, was it worth it?”

Twenty years and a reported $2 trillion later the Taliban are back in power after taking control of the country on August 15. Chairman of Milford Haven British Legion Branch also spoke about ex-Afghan service people he knows, saying they feel let down.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their sons, daughters, husbands and wives.

“We feel the troops have been let down. They were sent out there and don’t know what for. We don’t have any idea of what the intention was.”

Readers of the Western Telegraph are also dismayed at the situation with one, whose son was deployed to Afghanistan a day after his eighteenth birthday, saying: “We as parents were scared every day of each tour for the safety of our son and his muckers.

“This is a complete and utter shambles which makes a mockery of it.”

Pembrokeshire County Council said it was discussing how to ‘play their part’ in supporting people fleeing Afghanistan, but has not gone as far as Carmarthenshire Council which has settled refugee families.

On August 23, it was reported the council had found homes for three families. Leader of PCC David Simpson said the council is still reviewing its response and called on help from the community.

“We are exploring a variety of options for supporting Afghan refugees here in Pembrokeshire.

“This work will be in conjunction with reviewing some of the key housing pressures that the council is already experiencing, such as our response to providing innovative solutions bringing in housing pods in the former Hubberston school.

“My cabinet and I are urgently asking the community for their assistance in finding privately rented accommodation for these families, who have experienced considerable stress and fear in their displacement.”

Carmarthenshire Councillor Linda Evans said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to help and have already found safe homes for three families.”