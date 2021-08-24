An evening of hymns and songs of praise will be taking place in Stackpole Quay harbour on Sunday, August 29.
The evening will be held by St Elidyr Church in Stackpole, in conjunction with Pembrokeshire Borough Silver Band.
The hymns will start at 6pm on the Sunday night, with all welcome to attend.
