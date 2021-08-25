WHAT'S your favourite pub in Pembrokeshire?
The Western Telegraph is looking to crown the 'best pub in the county' and it's up to you who wins!
Which is the pub with the warmest welcome? The best home-cooked food? The biggest selection of ales and spirits? The liveliest atmosphere and most rip-roaring quiz night?
Click on the link here to go to the submission page, give us the name and address of the pub you are nominating and tell us why you think it's the best.
Nominations are open until Tuesday, September 14.
Once the votes have been tallied up the Western Telegraph will run a list of the top 15 pubs in Pembrokeshire voted for by you.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.