Last week, it was Nandos and KFC. This week it’s McDonald’s. Another fast-food favourite is reporting supply chain problems resulting in stock issues with milkshakes and bottles drinks.
The shortage is affecting all 1,250 of McDonald’s stores across Scotland, England and Wales.
The supply chain issue McDonald’s have said is down to lack of lorry drivers which has caused the stock issues.
Logistics UK has said there is currently a shortfall of 90,000 HGV drivers, a number that has only been increased by Brexit trade rules and COVID-19 restrictions.
A McDonald’s spokesperson told The Independent: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible.”
