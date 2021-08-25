MAJOR supermarkets have urgently recalled a number of snacks, warning customers not to eat the products and return them to stores.
Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Iceland are the latest to recall a selection of food products.
The items are a possible health risk because they may contain salmonella.
Tayto Group Ltd, the brand behind the products, has issued an urgent food recall to shoppers.
These products are found in a range of British supermarkets.
The products affected include four Mr Porky items, which are Mr Porky Original Scratchings, Mr Porky Crispy Strips, Mr Porky Crackles, and Mr Porky Prime Cut Scratchings.
All best before dates up to and including February 19 2022, are affected.
The Mr Porky Original Scratchings come in various pack sizes, including 65g and 16.5g
he Mr Porky Crispy Strips and the Mr Porky Prime Cut Scratchings are in a 35g pack, while the Mr Porky Crackles come in a pack 70g in size.
Kay’s Pork Scratchings, which has the same best before date as the other snacks and come in a 60g pack, are also being recalled.
The Real Pork Crackling Company Pork Crunch is also affected by the recall, and this again has the same best before date and comes in both 30g and 70g packs.
