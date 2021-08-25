BBC weatherman and Welsh legend Derek Brockway was in Haverfordwest promoting his new book.
The man who for so long has given us reliable reports on how often it's going to rain in West Wales was in the county town signing copies of his new book Weatherman Walking.
The book signing was held in Victoria Bookshop, Haverfordwest, last Saturday (August 21) with Derek signing over 100 copies.
Owner of the store Marley Davies said there's no 'prima donna demands' with Derek - he's as nice in real life as he is on the telly.
"We were pleased to have him," said Marley. "He's a very popular person. A lot of people came to see him.
"He is a gentleman. No heirs and graces, he's just a very nice person."
As of August 24 there were nine signed copies of Derek's book left in stock.
Weatherman Walking The Welsh Coast by Derek Brockway and Julia Foot is out now.
