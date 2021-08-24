YOU might think that Paul Sartori Hospice at Home is all about supporting the elderly but the charity has recently received an £18,000 grant in which it has appointed a new youth co-ordinator to increase its engagement with young people.

The charity plans to achieve this by increasing access, recognition, and support for young volunteers, with a focus on 16 to 25 year olds and will be used for a variety of activities.

Although the charity is more widely known for its end-of-life support in the community, it has a passionate volunteer base who help to support income generation through volunteering at 11 charity shops throughout the county.

Overall, the volunteer base is mainly made up of over 25 year olds however this project aims to increase the involvement of younger people, between the ages of 16 to 25.

It is hoping to do this with the help of new youth volunteer co-ordinator, Stephen Kendrick, who was appointed via the grant-fund.

Stephen will be working alongside the volunteer officer at Paul Sartori, Eleanor Evans, where he will be responsible for co-ordinating a range of activities to increase access for young people including the creation of new youth-focused roles.

Stephen will also be reviewing access to youth volunteer opportunities and forming new partnerships with local schools, colleges, youth groups etc which will be key to the project’s success.

Engagement and recognition of young people are important aspects of the project and there are plans to enhance this through a range of initiatives whilst tapping into the widely respected Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services’ Youth Volunteering Scheme.

The project will also explore collaborations with Pembrokeshire College, Digital Community Wales, Menter Iaith Sir Benfro and others.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Paul Sartori family," said Stephen, who was previously a primary school teacher. "I can’t wait to get started and to make steps towards enhancing the access and the support for young people volunteering for Paul Sartori.

"The project will present an amazing opportunity for the young people in our county to contribute to the ongoing success of the Foundation, whilst simultaneously experiencing the world of work and acquiring important skills beneficial for their futures.”

The grant was given through Volunteering Wales which is administered by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) on behalf of the Welsh Government and is one of two awarded to the charity to support volunteering opportunities during 2021.

Judith Williams, grant development officer at the charity explained: “We were successful to Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant scheme at the beginning of the year, which centred around improving the infrastructure and supporting volunteers.

"This additional opportunity focuses particularly on enhancing opportunities for 16-25 years."

If you are 16 to 25 years old and interested in volunteering, please get in touch with Stephen at Paul Sartori for an informal chat via email, Stephen@paulsartori.org, office: 01437 763223, or send a message via the Paul Sartori Foundation social media pages.