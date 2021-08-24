A CALENDAR featuring faces and places of bygone Tenby is being snapped up months ahead of 2022.
Tenby bookshop owner and postcard dealer Albie Smosarski has brought out his latest Tenby Cherished Memories calendar, and two-thirds of the print run has already sold.
Albie, of Cofion Books, Bridge Street has sourced iconic and vintage postcard scenes of Tenby - some over a century old - for the calendar.
The A4 full colour calendar, priced at £6.99 contains 12 new photos and features on the cover a picture of Tenby's late and much-loved town crier, John Thomas of Clarice’s Toy Shop.
His son Ian, now works at Tenby Stores and Post Office, one of the shops selling the calendar.
The calendars can also be bought from Albie at Cofion Books; Charlton Cards, High Street, Tenby; Rembrandt Jewellers, Tenby and Vincent Davies
All enquiries, including for mail order, can be made to Albie at cofionbooks@gmail.com, or via Cofion Books’ new Facebook page.
