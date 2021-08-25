A PERSON has been was caught driving with only a provisional licence and and no L plates showing.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing released photos of a BMW X5 and said the driver had no 'relevant supervision' with him.
A statement read: "A vehicle has been seized following a stop check in Merlins Bridge early this morning.
"The driver only held a provisional licence, did not have the relevant level of supervision or have L plates displayed.
"He was reported accordingly."
