A PERSON has been was caught driving with only a provisional licence and and no L plates showing.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing released photos of a BMW X5 and said the driver had no 'relevant supervision' with him.

A statement read: "A vehicle has been seized following a stop check in Merlins Bridge early this morning.

"The driver only held a provisional licence, did not have the relevant level of supervision or have L plates displayed.

"He was reported accordingly."