A headteacher in north Pembrokeshire has called for vigilance following vandalism at his school causing structural damage.
Jonathan Jones, headteacher of Ysgol Wdig in Goodwick has asked the schoolchildren's parents to remain vigilant after 'vandalism and anti-social behaviour,' at the school.
The damage caused to the school included 'structural damage and damage to play equipment.'
Mr Jones thanked local residents who intervened and contacted him, while appealing for anybody with information on the events.
This is not an unusual event however, with Mr Jones calling it 'a trend,' with the school's intruder alarms and security lighting being the only systems restricting illegal activity on the premises.
Jonathan Jones said: "School budgets are tight enough in the present economic climate, and the consequence of this sort of behaviour is that additional CCTV and security lighting will have to be purchased.
"This has a knock on effect on our pupils as finances that could have been earmarked for resources, equipment and learning experiences must now be spent on security resources instead.
"The school is not mine or my staff's school, it is our pupils school, the children of Goodwick and some from beyond."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.